With the state’s economy and businesses now fully open, many parents in Fontana are wondering what to expect in the coming school year.
This school year will look very different than the last, as all of California’s schools are expected to return to full in-person instruction for the 2021-2022 school year. Locally, Fontana Unified School District’s first day of the 2021-22 school year is scheduled for Aug. 6.
To help parents get ready for the 2021-22 school year, California launched the Safe Schools Parent Page. It gives information about the health guidance schools are using in their safety plans to protect students and staff and minimize the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Parents can learn about school re-openings and COVID-19 vaccinations on the Parent Page, as well as schedule a vaccine appointment for their child. The site is also available in Spanish.
“It’s been a really hard year for all, and especially for parents and their kids,” said Dr. Naomi Bardach, professor of Pediatrics and Health Policy at University of California, San Francisco, who is leading California’s Safe Schools for All team. “Parents need to be empowered with accurate information about safety measures that are science-based for safely opening schools.”
Parents can find a snapshot of school reopenings across California and information about their school district on the website’s interactive Safe Schools Reopening Map. The map also shows the funding for school districts, provides data on school outbreaks, and, for many schools, provides direct links to their school COVID-19 Safety Plans.
“Getting kids back on campus will help them heal in so many ways,” said Dr. Bardach. “With the right safety measures and getting people vaccinated, we can give our students all the benefits of being at school and continue to protect our families from COVID-19. It’s time for our youth to fully return to school for the academic, social and emotional benefits.”
“Vaccines will also give students 12 and older the opportunity to get back to enjoying the things they love, including school theater, clubs and social events. COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of insurance or immigration status,” said Dr. Bardach.
The Safe Schools for All team gives expertise to help schools create and follow their COVID-19 Safety Plans. All schools must post their approved COVID-19 Safety Plan to their school’s website before reopening their campus. These plans outline how schools prevent people getting COVID-19 at school so families can rest assured they will be safe places to learn and grow.
Parents can request to see their school’s COVID-19 Safety Plan. These plans can include a number of safety steps, such as:
• Masking requirements
• Improved ventilation
• Hand-washing
• Stay-home-when-sick policies
• COVID-19 testing
More information about COVID-19 and safe schools can be found at schools.covid19.ca.gov/pages/parent-page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.