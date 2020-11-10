In order to increase cardiac arrest survival rates, the San Bernardino County Fire Department has deployed a ZOLL Auto-Pulse Resuscitation System unit to each fire station within the City of Fontana.
The Resuscitation System delivers high-quality circumferential chest compressions without interruption, the Fire Department said in a news release.
Easy to use and battery-operated, AutoPulse squeezes the patient’s entire chest to improve blood flow to the heart and brain, ensuring that patients receive nonstop care without compromising CPR quality. When the system's stabilizing board is placed on a soft stretcher, responders can continue providing CPR down steep stairwells, around sharp corners, or even in a cramped elevator.
Compared with manual CPR, AutoPulse has been shown to reduce interruptions in compressions during transport by more than 85 percent.
Division 1 Assistant Chief Jeff Birchfield worked to acquire and coordinate training for Division 1 stations.
“County Fire is excited for this opportunity to bring state of the art technology such as these devices that will ensure we are providing the best life-saving service possible to the citizens of Fontana and its visitors," he said.
Crews have been trained by San Bernardino County Fire Department nurse educators and ZOLL staff on use and integration with ZOLL cardiac monitors.
For more information about the ZOLL Auto-Pulse Resuscitation System, contact San Bernardino County Fire Department Battalion Chief/Public Information Officer Mike McClintock at MMcClintock@sbcfire.org.
