The 2021-2022 school year is under way for students in the Fontana Unified School District.
Students arrived at their campuses for the first day of learning on Aug. 6 while hoping that there will not be a repeat of the COVID-19 shutdown which plagued schools from March of 2020 to April of this year.
In a survey taken recently by the district, 80 percent of responding parents said they wanted to send their children to school for in-person instruction. The rest of the students will be involved in online learning, either through the Virtual Learning Program (VLP) that was introduced last year or the new ACCESS Program.
The number of new coronavirus infections in Fontana has increased slightly in recent weeks, but it is still far below the level seen last winter.
FUSD Superintendent Randal Bassett said he is looking forward to the students' return.
"We want to ensure each and every one of you that the safety of our students, teachers, and staff remains our top priority as we start this school year off," Bassett said in a video message. "We continue to actively monitor the situation with the Delta variant of COVID-19 and work closely with the Department of Public Health to follow best safety practices. If at any time the situation worsens, we are prepared to take the appropriate actions to keep our Fontana community safe."
Bassett said the following safety protocols are in place:
1. Masks will be required while indoors for students, employees and visitors when on campus.
2. Temperature and wellness checks will remain in place, and anyone exhibiting signs of sickness will be kept in care rooms until they can be taken home.
3. Classrooms and office spaces will continue to be sanitized daily.
4. Frequent handwashing and hand sanitization will continue to be supported.
"We ask each of you to please help us keep our schools safe for all students and staff, please keep your student home if they are not feeling well," Bassett said.
For more information, visit www.fusd.net.
