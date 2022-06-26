New COVID-19 positive cases were increasing recently in the local area, indicating that the coronavirus remains a health threat for residents.
San Bernardino County continues to offer free COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing resources at sbcovid19.com/testing, although the Jessie Turner Center in Fontana is no longer being used as a testing or vaccination site.
Local state-operated testing sites hosted by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health are now offering free Test to Treat therapeutics for COVID-19.
The Test to Treat program provides access for patients who test positive for COVID-19 to receive a prescription oral anti-viral (Paxlovid or Molnupiravir) treatment at each test site. No proof of insurance is needed to receive a prescription of any antiviral medication.
Any concerns about a patient’s medical needs or history are addressed by medical staff on site through telecommunication. To learn more about Test to Treat, visit sbcovid19.com/treatments-and-therapeutics-for-covid-19
Nearby OptumServe Test to Treat locations with a COVID-19 testing bus include:
• Bloomington – Kessler Park, 18401 Jurupa Avenue, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Rancho Cucamonga – Terra Vista 6 Cinemas, Town Center Drive, Monday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
It is highly recommended that individuals reach out via phone prior to scheduling an appointment or visiting an OptumServe testing location.
For any questions regarding Test to Treat at OptumServe locations including eligibility, availability, and treatment specifics, call the OptumServe Call Center at (866) 284-8788.
