Motorists in Fontana have a new traffic signal at the intersection of San Bernardino and Cypress avenues.
Crews from the City of Fontana Engineering Department activated the signal on Dec. 19.
Construction began in early October to convert the four-way stop to a fully signalized intersection in order to increase circulation for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The completed intersection also includes rehabilitation to pavement, signage and striping.
For more information about the project, contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
