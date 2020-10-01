The City of Fontana Engineering Department has activated a new traffic signal at the intersection of Jurupa and Live Oak avenues in the southwestern area of the city.
The newly installed signal and pedestrian crosswalks will provide increased safety for both vehicular and pedestrian traffic.
City employees said they appreciated motorists' patience and understanding during the construction process.
Residents who have questions can contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
