The City of Fontana Engineering Department has installed a new traffic signal at the intersection of South Highland and Cypress avenues in the northern area of the city.
Construction began in early June to convert the two-way stop into a fully signalized intersection.
The newly-installed signal and pedestrian crosswalks will provide increased access to Fontana A.B. Miller High School along Cypress and the auto dealerships on South Highland.
For more information, contact the Fontana Engineering Department at (909) 350-7610.
