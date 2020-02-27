A state-of-art training facility for public safety academies has been constructed at Fontana High School, according to the Fontana School Police Department.
The MoveStrongTrex Outdoor Functional Training Station, which includes a 16-foot overhead horizontal ladder, enables students to train together on various bodyweight and functional fitness exercises.
It is being utilized by participants in Fohi’s Marine Corps JROTC program and can also be used for physical fitness for other FUSD students.
The School Police will conduct physical agility tests at the site, and FLIP and Jr. FLIP students will use the facility for training. It will help prepare students for careers in law enforcement and the military.
"This training facility is the only one of its kind in the country," the School Police said in a Facebook post.
Construction took place in the area of the tennis courts at Fohi.
