It’s time to start getting the yard sale items together, because the next scheduled yard sale weekend in Fontana is Nov. 5, 6, and 7.
Yard sales are allowed without a permit on the first full weekends in February, May, August and November between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., city officials said.
If a yard sale is needed on a date other than the approved weekends, an emergency yard sale permit can be requested. Interested persons can fill out the form at:
https://www.fontana.org/formcenter/police-department-4/emergency-yard-sale-permit-118?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
Holding a yard sale on any day other than the specified dates listed above without an emergency yard sale permit is an infraction and subject to fines.
For more information, call (909) 350-7679.
