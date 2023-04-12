Tyler Allgeier, a Kaiser High School graduate who had a superb rookie season as a running back in the NFL, has been named the grand marshal of the 2023 Fontana Days Parade.
The parade will take place on the morning of Saturday, May 6 on the corner of Sierra Avenue and Arrow Boulevard in the downtown area.
Allgeier was chosen by the Atlanta Falcons in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Last fall, he ran for 1,035 yards, breaking the team’s rookie rushing record.
“As I approach my second season in the NFL, I strive to be a great role model for our youth,” Allgeier said. “Growing up, I attended Jurupa Vista Elementary School, Fontana Middle School, and Kaiser High School.
“I love representing my city and serving the community. With humble beginnings and the support of my family, coaches, friends, and staff, I want to show the current and future generations that a kid from Fontana can make it!”
The annual parade is sponsored by the Exchange Club of Fontana, which will also be hosting the 110th Annual Fontana Days Festival at Veterans Park in June. This year’s theme will be “Coming Together for Good.”
For more information about signing up to participate in the parade, visit exchangecluboffontana.org.
