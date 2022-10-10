Nicole Lozano, a teacher at Almond Elementary School in Fontana, was named one of the Educators of the Year in the 52nd District by Assemblymember Freddie Rodriguez (D-Pomona) on Oct. 6.
Lozano was honored because she goes above and beyond to support those around her by providing groceries to families, supplying clothing to scholars, and coordinating meals for families and colleagues who have lost a loved one, Rodriguez said. Lozano was also named a Site Teacher of the Year in 2021-22 by the Fontana Unified School District.
Rodriguez said that other teachers who were recognized for their commitment to their students in the 52nd District were:
• Ontario-Montclair Unified School District — Kevin Stott
• Mountain View School District — Lizabeth Haraksin
• Pomona Unified School District — Antonio Gamboa and Alexander Ruper
• Chino Valley Unified School District — Kris Ives
• Chaffey Joint Union High School District — Megha Huber
"It is so special to celebrate educators across the 52nd Assembly District who have dedicated their lives to their students. Seeing how these honorees light up when talking about their students shows how rewarding it is for them to help shape our future leaders daily. Congratulations to all of this year's honorees," said Rodriguez.
