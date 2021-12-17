Nine felony charges have been filed against a 26-year-old Fontana man for actions related to an alleged assault on four victims outside an Upland bar and a subsequent follow-home robbery in Ontario on Halloween, according to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office.
On Oct. 31, after Angel Rojas allegedly assaulted four victims during an altercation outside of an Upland bar, he then allegedly watched while an ambulance arrived to assist and the victims spoke to the officers on scene.
After that incident, Rojas followed two of the victims as they drove back to their home, where he is again alleged to have assaulted both victims and stolen one victim’s property.
Rojas has been charged with the following:
• Six felony counts of assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury;
• Two felony counts of dissuading a witness by force or threat;
• One felony count of second degree robbery.
Rojas is set to appear for a preliminary hearing at Rancho Cucamonga Superior Court on Jan. 12, 2022, and his bail is currently set at $650,000.
The D.A. Office’s Bureau of Victim Services assigned victim advocates to aid and ensure the rights of each victim as they navigate through the justice system.
