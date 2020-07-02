Nine aspiring nurses from Fontana Unified School District's Class of 2020 will further their education at Cal State San Bernardino and Cal Baptist University in the fall, building on the skills they learned in the District’s Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) program.
Cindy Aceves Ortiz, Melissa Gutierrez, Elvi Haro Dominguez, Tianna Johnson, Lizette Rodriguez, Brieana Rojas Gutierrez, Sabrina Rullan, Edith Valdovinos and Elizabeth Vega were inspired to pursue degrees and careers in the medical field after completing the CNA program at Fontana High School, the district said in a news release.
“The Fontana Unified Board of Education and Superintendent recognize the importance of providing pathways with industry certifications that demonstrate the student’s skill level to the employer or higher education institution,” said Tracey Vackar, executive director of college careers and economic development. “Students who earn this certification open the door to a variety of career opportunities in the medical field.”
The CNA program provides hands-on training at nursing facilities, offers the opportunity to earn credit at Chaffey College, and prepares students to earn state certification.
The program includes a 360-hour career technical education course that prepares students for the state CNA exam. Students also earn their CPR Basic Life Support certification from the American Heart Association.
The certifications provide students the opportunity to begin working on the field after graduation; many graduates also choose to pursue degrees in nursing and seek additional career opportunities in the medical field.
The program is funded through the district’s Local Control and Accountability Plan; student certifications are covered by Carl D. Perkins Grant funding.
“Fontana Unified empowers students to be change-makers and problem-solvers across a variety of professions, including those within the medical field,” Fontana Unified Superintendent Randal S. Bassett said. “We are proud of our CNA graduates, congratulate them on their success and know they will continue to make a difference in their community.”
