Nine people were arrested for having outstanding DUI warrants in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The arrests took place when officers conducted a warrant service operation for individuals convicted of driving under the influence who failed to appear in court for a DUI case on June 10.
“The Fontana Police Department places a high priority on lowering deaths and injury with the goal of removing impaired drivers from our roads” said Sergeant Kurt Schlotterbeck. “The goal is to heighten awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.”
Individuals caught often face additional jail time for failing to appear in court or for violating probation. Special DUI warrant service operations along with regularly scheduled “high visibility” DUI enforcement has a deterrent effect on those who disregard driving safety and abuse alcohol and drugs, police said.
In addition to the nine people who were arrested, due diligence was served on 70 warrants.
Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.