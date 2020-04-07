No Fontana Unified School District employees have lost their jobs because of the school closures due to the coronavirus pandemic.
All regular FUSD staff members are still on paid status, the district said. The only exceptions are substitutes who fill in temporary(classified/certificated) positions.
"Since substitutes are not regular employees, and there is no way to determine which days they would have worked with us or somewhere else, they are in an unpaid status," the district said. "We have been assisting them in applying for unemployment."
Instruction is ongoing at all of the schools as teachers have transitioned to a distance learning program.
As a result of the school closures, the Fontana School Police Department has also made some adjustments in personnel duties.
Fontana School Police activated its Emergency Operation Center (EOC) and is working closely with the San Bernardino County EOC, Fontana Police Department, and neighboring law enforcement entities, the district said.
The district's safety officers were placed on the school campuses where the free lunches are being distributed, and school administrators are present.
The FUSD's school resource officers have been placed on "A" (a.m.), and "B" (p.m.) watches, 12-hour shifts, in order to provide situational awareness and site security over the district’s critical sites, the district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.