So far, the City of Fontana has not been forced to lay off any employees due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The city's departments are still functioning, even though the office buildings and community centers remain closed.
"We're staying strong," said Mayor Acquanetta Warren on April 10. "We don't have any plans to cut services or lay off any people."
However, she said that the city will be impacted by the ongoing economic crisis in the coming months due to an anticipated decrease in tax revenue.
The City Council is working with new City Manager Mark Denny on the new 2020-2021 budget, which could face some major challenges. The budget will be announced in June.
For several years, the city has been relatively strong financially and has maintained a 15 percent reserve. In fact, the city has received awards for its fiscal prudence.
According to the Mid-Year Budget Status Report issued in February (before the coronavirus threat erupted in full force), Fontana's sales tax receipts had been rising compared to the same quarters from the previous year.
The city reported a net increase in General Fund inflows of $3.6 million, which included an increase of sales tax money of $2.2 million and a rise in property tax funds of $830,000.
Warren said the city will be helped by $1.9 million in federal grant funding that had been recently announced. This funding comes in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Program funds, which allow the city to invest in programs to support economic growth, spur job creation, address homelessness and provide affordable housing.
Denny started in his new role with the city on April 6 and said that because of the public health crisis, his immediate focus was to "help ensure that our community gets through this as quickly and safely as possible."
In an email to the Herald News, Denny said that "Fontana is a vibrant city with a bold future. It’s what attracted me to this role, and I’m looking forward to working with our staff, our Council and our community partners. As with any city, we have challenges to overcome. I’m confident in our team’s ability to do that and, more importantly, to seize the tremendous opportunities ahead of us."
