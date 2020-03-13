The coronavirus threat has created major concerns regarding large gatherings, and that includes churches.
Water of Life Community Church, which regularly attracts thousands of worshipers, will not be holding public services at its campus in western Fontana this weekend (March 14-15), Pastor Dan Carroll announced in a Facebook message.
The church building will be open to staff members who will conduct a service that can be live-streamed on Saturday at 5 p.m. at http://wateroflifecc.live, and it will also be available to watch on demand starting on Sunday at https://www.wateroflifecc.org.
The cancellation was made necessary by the announcement on March 12 by San Bernardino County and state officials that all non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people were to be called off during the month of March because of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.
"Here at Water of Life, we believe that God is bigger than the Coronavirus. We also believe in taking the right precautions to ensure the safety and health of everyone who comes to our campuses. We want you to know about the steps we are taking to prevent the spread of germs," Carroll said on Facebook.
Carroll said he is encouraging small groups and families to gather together to watch the service online.
"If you need prayer, there will still be pastors on our campuses to pray with you during our normal service times," he said.
Water of Life campuses at Upland and Rosena Ranch will still have services, but will be limited to 250 guests, he said.
Water of Life in Fontana has been ranked as one of the 100 most highly-attended evangelical churches in the United States.
On March 16, Carroll will be meeting with county health officials to develop a plan for the church.
Health officials have said that no confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported in San Bernardino County as of March 12.
"We are here for you," Carroll told his attendees. "Please contact us for prayer or care when you need help. Remember, don't panic. Instead, pray. And be reminded that God is never out of control."
