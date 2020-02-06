The San Bernardino County Education Medal of Honor is looking for nominations for this year’s awards that honor outstanding contributions to public education by volunteers/service groups, business/government partners, educators and alumni. The deadline to submit entries is Feb. 20.
Nominations for the 29th annual Education Medal of Honor can be made in six categories: Volunteer in Action/Community Volunteer; Volunteer in Action/Service Group; Partners in Education/Small Business or Franchise; Partners in Education/Corporation or Government Agency; Excellence in Education/Education Professional; and Excellence in Education/Student Alumni.
Criteria for nominations should focus on ways in which an individual or organization make an impact or lasting contribution, serve as positive role models and create an awareness and support for public education in communities across San Bernardino County.
Nomination forms for the award are distributed to all school districts in San Bernardino County. In addition, forms are available at the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools office at 601 N. E Street in San Bernardino. The nomination forms also can be downloaded from the County Schools’ website at: http://www.sbcss.k12.ca.us/index.php/superintendent/communications/medal-of-honor
For more information about the awards program, contact the County Schools’ Communications office at (909) 386-2413.
