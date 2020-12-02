A nonprofit organization in Fontana is spreading holiday cheer in a unique way.
Beautiful Creationz will be giving away free bunk beds to families with two or more children who are currently without beds or kids with an unsafe sleeping situation, said the organization's founder, Danielle Simmoore.
"The opportunity for this possibility came about through Facebook in a business social media group," Simmoore said. "Dewayne Irvin, a logistics manager at a local Fontana furniture warehouse store, posted in regard to unused inventory and his attempt to make room in the warehouse. The unused furniture was sold out to small businesses but our organization was allowed to get several different styles of twin bunk beds through our 501c3."
Simmoore said Beautiful Creationz was able to shop for beds with full size bunk bed conversion kits as well and has been able to provide two families with full sectional couches so far.
Simmoore said the bunked giveaway application period will be open until Dec. 6 at 11:59 p.m. Thereafter, a lottery process will take place and screening will be conducted by phone. Confirmed applicants will be able to make appointments to pick beds on Dec. 11, 12, and 13. Deliveries will be scheduled Dec. 18, 19, and 20, and setup is available if needed.
"Due to some children not having mattresses, we have initiated a recycling fundraiser as well to get the community involved and help offset some mattress costs," Simmoore said. "The recycling fundraiser will run until the end of the year. Pick ups or drop offs are available.
"As an organization, we are very pleased to give families the gift of sleeping with ease this year."
For more information, call (909) 695-3060 or email Info4bcyouth@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.