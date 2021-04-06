C.A.S.A. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of San Bernardino County is inviting residents to participate in a live family friendly virtual Bingo event on April 9 at 7:30 p.m. to benefit children and youth in foster care.
To register, visit http://www.casaofsb.org/.
The event is held in recognition of April as Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.
There are more than 250 children and youth on the C.A.S.A. waitlist, anxiously awaiting for a caring adult to be their champion, to mentor and advocate for their best interests, said Cesar Navarrete, the executive director of C.A.S.A. of San Bernardino County.
"Our goal for 2021 is to recruit 100 new volunteers to serve as Court Appointed Special Advocates for children in foster care throughout San Bernardino County," Navarrete said. "By participating in Bingo Night, all proceeds raised will go toward the recruitment, screening, training, and supervision of new community volunteers. We encourage all community members and families to join us virtually to learn more about becoming a volunteer and how to help a youth in foster care."
In the county, more than 5,000 children and youth live in foster care.
"Those children were not only abused and/or neglected, but as a result, removed from their homes and families for their own safety," Navarrete said. "Sadly, many become lost in an overburdened child welfare system that makes it difficult to provide individualized care and attention to each child’s particular needs and wants. As dependents of the court, these children pass through a court system which leaves them feeling lost, confused, and alone."
C.A.S.A. of San Bernardino County is a nonprofit organization, working to improve the quality of life for youth in foster care, juvenile care, and foster care alumni with stable and consistent advocacy, mentoring, and supportive services provided through trained and professionally supported caring volunteers.
