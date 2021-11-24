Due to increased fire danger, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department have ordered a joint closure of the North Etiwanda Preserve.
The closure will be in effect until 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. A violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of $1,000.
The closure is necessary to provide for public safety and prevent the ignition of a wildfire that can damage or destroy the natural resources of the region and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve., authorities said.
“The North Etiwanda Preserve is a local treasure and a historically important place within our community,” said Rancho Cucamonga Fire Marshal Rob Ball.
For more information, contact the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District at (909) 477-2770.
