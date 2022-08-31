Due to increased fire danger and concern for public safety, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District and the San Bernardino County Fire Department have ordered a joint closure of the North Etiwanda Preserve.
The closure began on the night of Aug. 31 and will continue through Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 a.m. at the preserve, which is located north of the Rancho Cucamonga city limits.
A violation of the closure order is punishable by a fine of $1,000.
The National Weather Service is forecasting record-breaking heat for the Southern California region through the Labor Day weekend.
The extreme heat combined with low relative humidity and wind create fire weather conditions that can ignite fires easily at a rapidly growing pace. A fire in the foothills could result in devastating destruction. The closure is necessary for public safety and to prevent igniting a wildfire that can damage or destroy the region's natural resources and the historically significant areas within the North Etiwanda Preserve, the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District said in a news release.
To request additional information related to the North Etiwanda Preserve closure, contact the Rancho Cucamonga Fire Protection District at 1-909-477-2770 or by emailing RCFire@cityofrc.us.
