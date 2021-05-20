As construction continues on the future SB Express Lanes, 55-hour, weekend I-15/I-10 freeway-to-freeway connector closures are scheduled for the coming weeks.
Motorists can expect delays because of the closures and are strongly encouraged to use alternate routes.
These closures are necessary for crews to work on the freeway at the base of the connector.
The first scheduled I-15/I-10 connector closure will occur on Friday, May 21 at 10 p.m. through Monday, May 24 at 5 a.m. The northbound I-15 to westbound I-10 connector will be closed. Up to two lanes of westbound I-10 from the I-15 to Milliken Avenue in Ontario will also be closed.
Motorists should plan ahead, leave early, follow posted detour routes, and allow extra time to reach their destination, officials said.
Construction is dynamic and schedules may change. Dates for all closures are provided in the project’s live, interactive Google Map at https://bit.ly/i10ExpressLanesGoogleMap. Motorists can sign up to receive weekly construction alerts via email for information about project construction, closures, and detours at goSBCTA.com/i10corridor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.