Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire.
The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the full-service supermarket in the early morning hours.
The grocery store, located at 9630 Sierra Avenue, is the 43rd market for the González family.
Northgate González Market has hired 190 employees from Fontana to serve its customers, the company said.
“We are humbled by the warm reception we have received here in Fontana,” said Miguel González, co-president of Northgate González Market. “There are many people who worked hard for many years to make this happen today.”
At a VIP reception held earlier in the week, Northgate Market owners announced about $20,000 in donations to local schools and community groups, including the Fontana Boys and Girls Club, Bags and Badges to help local veterans, the Fontana Rotary Club, and the Fontana Community Foundation.
The 43,427 square-foot Northgate Market offers a large meat department, a made-to-order taqueria serving Mexican food in front of the store, and a large seafood offering.
Northgate González Market is best known for its 42-year-old signature items like marinated carne asada, chorizo, and the company’s famous carnitas.
The company said the new store also has:
• Hot and cold food bars — New varieties of tamales, hot soups and stews, a robust variety of fresh salsa and sauces, and self-serve hot meals for any meal occasion.
• A fresh product selection — Featuring an extensive selection of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables from around the world, including hard-to-find spices, dried chiles, and Mexican herbs, all delivered fresh seven days a week.
• Expanded meats and cheeses — a specialty meat and cheese shop where customers will find one of the largest collections of authentic, fresh foods that complement their favorite recipes and traditional dishes inspired by Mexico.
• An expanded bakery/panaderia with more than 100 artisan bread, cakes, and cookies, all made hot and fresh daily.
• An extensive beer, wine, and tequila section.
• Seafood and ceviche, including 10 types of ceviche and shrimp cocktails, made with authentic recipes from Mexico, and a large fresh seafood/pescaderia section with fresh catches of the week.
The new store is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information, visit www.northgatemarkets.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.