The number of incarcerated persons who have been infected with the coronavirus continues to climb, alarming local public health officials.
As a result of an outbreak at the California Institution for Men in Chino, a state-run prison, a total of 513 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been reported, and six persons have died as of May 22, according to statistics provided by San Bernardino County health officials.
The total number of cases includes 118 inmates, 14 staff members, and 381 classified as "other," the county said.
At the California Institution for Women, 49 inmates and one staff member have been infected.
----- MEANWHILE, five inmates at San Bernardino County-operated correctional facilities have recently tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff's Department reported on May 21.
Two of these inmates were new arrests and confirmed positive for COVID-19 upon arrival to West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga during their medical assessment. The two new arrestees/inmates were taken directly to isolation housing, the county said.
Two inmates who were being held at Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center in quarantine were transferred to isolation when positive test results were received. The fifth inmate is at Central Detention Center, in isolation, the county said.
The inmates are monitored around the clock and are being provided with medical treatment, the county said.
The total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 is eight. One of those inmates has made a complete recovery.
"Inmates continue to be provided with masks, cleaning supplies, soap and are urged to wash their hands repeatedly throughout the day. They are routinely reminded of the need to social distance themselves in efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19," the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
