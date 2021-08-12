The number of new coronavirus cases continues to rise in Fontana.
As of Aug. 11, there have been 41,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Fontana since the pandemic began last year.
That represents an increase of 185 cases over a one-day period.
Overall in San Bernardino County, there have been 314,430 cases and 4,867 deaths as of Aug. 11.
San Bernardino County hospitals reported rising hospitalizations for nine straight days as of Aug. 8. There were 416 hospitalizations on that day -- the highest number since February.
Cases and hospitalizations are rising because of the Delta variant, which is 100 times more contagious than all the COVID-19 variants so far, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The week of Aug. 4, the Delta variant accounted for 98 percent of 127 COVID-19 cases reported in San Bernardino County.
However, vaccinations have proven to be extremely effective in fighting the coronavirus, including the Delta variant.
As a result, health officials are urging all local residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“Get vaccinated. Get the shot," said S.B. County Health Officer Michael A. Sequeira. "You don’t want to have any regrets when it comes to your health or the health of your loved ones, friends and co-workers."
----- IN FONTANA, vaccinations are available Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon to 8 p.m. at the Jessie Turner Center, 15556 Summit Avenue.
Also, on Saturday, Aug. 14, a special one-day vaccination event will be held at the Fontana Community Senior Center, 16710 Ceres Avenue in Fontana, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Residents can make an appointment or find a location to walk up and get a vaccine at sbcovid19.com.
