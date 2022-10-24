Numerous guns were seized by officers in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
This past weekend, a patrol officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 24. During a search of the vehicle, the officer located a loaded handgun under the seat. The driver was a convicted felon and arrested.
In addition, the Gang Unit conducted some follow-up investigation of drug sales. A search warrant was served and numerous guns, drugs, fentanyl, and cash were seized. One male subject was arrested on numerous felony charges, the Facebook post said.
