A nurse at Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical Center has retired after serving there for 48 years.
Teresa McCarthy, RN, started at Dignity Health St. Bernardine Medical in 1972 while in high school as a nurse’s aide.
In 1976, she became a registered nurse and began working in the SBMC Med/Surgical Department. In 1988, she transferred to the SBMC Pre-Surgical Department.
Employees at SBMC recently held a retirement celebration in her honor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.