The value of nurses was recognized during Nurses Week earlier this month.
Nurses at Dignity Health - St. Bernardine Medical Center observed Nurses Week by spending a day wearing traditional white uniforms that were common until the 1960s.
The International Council of Nurses established the theme of “invest in nursing and respect rights to secure global health” for International Nurses Day 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.