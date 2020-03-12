More than 250 students at Oak Park Elementary School recently celebrated their success in meeting or exceeding academic achievement goals set for them at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.
The testing is called the Measure of Academic Progress or MAPS. It measures a student’s abilities in the essential academic skills of math and reading.
The initial assessment test was given in the fall. Based on the results, the students were given improvement goals. At mid-year, the students were given a reassessment.
The students who met or exceeded their goals were rewarded with a celebration which included hot dogs, pizza, popcorn, drinks and free play time.
PTA President Dalia Hernandez praised Oak Park parent Justine Claridad, who did a superb job of organizing the festivities.
“Our students need to be recognized for their achievements," Hernandez said. "Weare pleased to have partnered with all the entities to ensure our students were recognized through this celebration.”
Fontana Police Officer Association President Jason Delair, who was on hand to cook the hot dogs, remarked, “It takes concentration and hard work to improve. We’re proud of these kids and we’re happy to have been a part of the teamwork that made this celebration happen.”
There were several entities which helped, including numerous members of the PTA, Kaiser High School ROTC, Fontana Community Services, Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) and the Fontana POA.
City leaders who were there to honor the students and parents included Mayor Acquanetta Warren, Councilmembers Phillip Cothran and Jesse Sandoval, and Mary Sandoval, a member of the Fontana Unified School Board.
