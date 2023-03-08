An officer found about 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine inside a car in Fontana during a recent incident, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 8.
The officer developed probable cause to search the vehicle after contacting the driver, police said. The methamphetamine was located during the interior search.
The driver was arrested and booked into West Valley Detention Center.
