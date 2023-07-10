During a City Council meeting earlier this year, Fontana Police Department Officer Frank Losch received a special commendation for two reasons.
One reason was that he was officially retiring after 34 years of dedicated service to the force. The other reason was that because he had been continuing to provide valuable training assistance, he was named the P.D.’s Sworn Employee of the Month for March.
Bosch had been a background investigator for the past decade. He also had performed many other significant roles, including overseeing the Fontana P.D.’s successful cadet program. In addition, he was a member of the Inland Valley SWAT team for more than 20 years.
Without his unwavering commitment to training the cadets and trainees right before his retirement, “we would be lost without him these next six months,” said Sgt. Kyle Slusser.
