Officer Gus Moreno was honored as the Fontana Police Department’s Sworn Employee of the Month for December, 2022.
Moreno is currently assigned to the Administrative Division and oversees the department’s fleet of about 215 vehicles. These vehicles range from marked units, undercover units, and utility vehicles. Moreno is responsible for making sure they are properly scheduled for regular maintenance as well as getting them to body shops when they are damaged.
Moreno deals with three body shop vendors for damaged city vehicles, and he also deals with 15 different vendors for the fleet in regard to lighting equipment, push bars, window tint and other items needed for the vehicles.
In addition to the work he does, Moreno is also a very integral part of the P.D.’s Peer Support Program. As an officer with the department for 22 years, he knows what the stressors of law enforcement can do to the mental health of his peers. He volunteers his time speaking regionally at first responder mental wellness programs and other community events. His goal by speaking at these events is to not only share his personal stories about what he has gone through, but mainly to remind first responders that there are outreach programs available for their mental wellness. He doesn’t want these employees using alcohol or substance abuse as their coping mechanisms after dealing with trauma or critical incidents.
He has received much praise from his superiors for his continual hard work and dedication in helping first responders.
