A person died in an officer-involved shooting on the Interstate 10 Freeway in Fontana on the morning of June 23, resulting in the extended closure of all eastbound lanes of the freeway at Sierra Avenue. All of the lanes reopened late in the afternoon.
The shooting occurred at the end of a lengthy pursuit of a big rig which had possibly been stolen, according to the California Highway Patrol. The big rig drove recklessly in the wrong direction on multiple freeways while trying to avoid authorities, the CHP said.
The CHP is scheduled to provide additional details later.
