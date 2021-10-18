A Fontana Police Department officer was injured when a suspected drunk driver crashed into the police vehicle during an incident in the early morning hours of Oct. 18, police said.
At about 1 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Sierra Avenue and Sierra Lakes Parkway for a non-injury DUI traffic accident, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post.
While officers were finishing up their investigation, another vehicle crashed into the back of a marked police vehicle blocking traffic for the original crash.
The collision sent two officers and a tow truck driver over the center median into oncoming traffic. One of the officers suffered a leg injury and was transported to Kaiser Hospital for treatment.
The driver of the vehicle was found to be DUI and was arrested, police said.
"The Fontana Police Department would like to use this incident as a reminder not to drink and drive. There are plenty of options available now to get a ride home," the P.D.'s Facebook post said.
Even though it is illegal to drive impaired, in 2019, one person was killed every 52 minutes in a drunk driving crash on the nation's roads. That's a total of 10,142 people who died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes in one year.
Even a tiny amount of alcohol can affect a person quickly. For example, a blood alcohol concentration of .02 can affect someone's ability to perform two tasks simultaneously.
Here is other information the P.D. posted:
----- BE RESPONSIBLE: HAVE A PLAN
Your life and the lives of others on the road are at risk every time a driver gets behind the wheel after drinking. Here are a few tips to stay safe.
Before drinking, choose a designated driver or schedule a ride-sharing, ride-hailing, or taxi service.
If you are hosting a party with alcohol, offer non-alcoholic drink options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
Always wear your seat belt — it's the best defense against drunk drivers.
If you see a drunk driver on the road, safely pull over and call law enforcement.
----- THE COST OF DRINKING AND DRIVING:
Drunk drivers face jail time when caught, and the financial impact is devastating. On average, a DUI can set you back $10,000 in attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing, and more. Drinking and driving can result in losing your driver's license and your vehicle — imagine trying to explain that to your friends, family, and boss.
