Officers arrested suspects after a pursuit and seized their weapons, according to a Fontana Police Department Facebook post on May 1.
Patrol officers attempted a traffic stop and upon approaching the driver, the vehicle immediately fled. After a pursuit, the suspect vehicle ended up crashing, but no persons were injured from the traffic collision or pursuit.
One suspect ran from the vehicle and threw a backpack shortly before being apprehended by officers. The backpack contained an AK-47 style rifle, a handgun and evidence of illegal drug sales, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.