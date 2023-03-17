Officers recovered more than 200 cases of stolen beer during two incidents in Fontana recently, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Graveyard officers were working in the south end of the city, stopping cargo thefts from the train yards, the Fontana P.D. said in a Facebook post on March 16.
After two short vehicle pursuits and a traffic stop, officers seized the stolen beer as well as a stolen cargo truck.
A total of seven suspects were arrested.
