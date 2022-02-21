First responders saved the life of a teenage girl who was overdosing on an opioid in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department.
On Feb. 17 at about 10:04 p.m., Fontana P.D. officers went to the 7600 block of Emerald Avenue after receiving a report of a 16-year-old girl who was not breathing. Upon arrival, the officers were told by family members that the girl was overdosing on Percocet. Officers found the girl unconscious and unresponsive with a strong pulse.
Officers administered two doses of Narcan (which is used to treat an overdose in an emergency situation) and within several minutes, the girl was responsive as fire personnel arrived on the scene.
The teen was treated by San Bernardino County Fire/Medics and transported to a local hospital, where she fully recovered.
