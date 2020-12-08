Many local residents and business owners are frustrated and angry about the restrictions imposed on them by the state's stay at home order, which went into effect on Dec. 6.
However, public officials have a different perspective; they are greatly concerned about an alarming decrease in ICU capacity at hospitals due to skyrocketing coronavirus cases in San Bernardino County and throughout Southern California.
“Our county’s hospitalization rate has been rising rapidly for several weeks and our ICU capacity is dwindling toward the single digits. We must ensure capacity for our sickest and most vulnerable residents,” said San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors Chairman Curt Hagman. “That’s why county leadership and the county’s healthcare and public heath teams are working tirelessly and employing all innovations to increase capacity and move us toward better community health and safety.”
The stay at home order was implemented because the Southern California region has less than 15 percent ICU availability (it was 10.1 percent as of Dec. 8). The order prohibits private gatherings of any size, closes sector operations except for critical infrastructure and retail, and requires 100 percent masking and physical distancing in all others.
The state order limits retail stores to 20 percent capacity and 35 percent for standalone grocery stores. Eating or drinking inside stores is prohibited. Non-essential businesses, meaning those that are not defined as critical infrastructure, must close for in-person activities, with the exception of retail. Essential work is permitted to continue. The new rules also ban non-essential travel, but outdoor recreation facilities will remain open.
Details on what constitutes essential work and businesses, as well as many other frequently asked questions, can be found at https://covid19.ca.gov/stay-home-except-for-essential-needs/.
“The decrease in our ICU capacity is not to be taken lightly. We must do what we can to ensure we have the resources to treat those who need help the most. That’s why the County continues to urge everyone to wear masks, physically distance, and avoid gatherings whenever possible,” said Hagman.
He said that local data clearly shows that private gatherings of families and friends continue to far and away be the leading source of spread of COVID-19 within San Bernardino County.
“At the same time, we will continue to work on behalf of our residents and businesses for fair and effective safety measures, and, most of all, securing adequate amounts of vaccine as soon as they are available,” Hagman said.
The county’s posture on the state’s order will be to continue to educate and engage with businesses and organizations on a cooperative basis on safe practices and current health orders, and respond to complaints about violations as appropriate on a case-by-case basis. Complaints can be made through the County’s COVID-19 website.
