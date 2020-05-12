San Bernardino County officials are warning residents about a fraudulent letter which threatens recipients about their benefits.
"We have become aware of a fake letter containing references to Merced County Human Services Agency that is circulating on social media. It includes the faked signature of a state official," the county said. "The letter tells clients they must get tested for COVID-19 in order to continue their benefits. It also tells clients that if they test positive, their children will be removed into foster care. The letter asks people to visit a website, as well. The letter, its contents, and the website are fake."
State departments and county human services departments will never ask about a person's health status in connection to an application for benefits, the county emphasized.
"Similarly, children must be subject to abuse or neglect to enter foster care. Children cannot be put into foster care just because a parent may be ill," the county said.
Any persons who have helpful information about the source of the letter, or if anyone has questions or concerns about the authenticity of materials from the department, they are urged to contact (916) 651-8848 or piar@dss.ca.gov.
