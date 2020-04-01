Worries about the coronavirus pandemic are certainly on everyone's mind, but at the same time, one other important concern should not be forgotten: The 2020 U.S. Census.
April 1 is Census Day, and Fontana officials are urging all residents to fill out their Census forms, if they haven't done so already.
The 2020 Census counts every person living in the United States and five U.S. territories. Each home received an invitation to respond to a short questionnaire -- online, by phone, or by mail -- between March 12-20.
“The City of Fontana is 100 percent committed to working with all of our community stakeholders to ensure a complete and accurate count in the 2020 Census," said Martha Guzman-Hurtado, a City of Fontana representative. "The stakes are high and we must work together to bring millions of dollars in federal funds back to our community to provide crucial resources and services such as infrastructure improvements, parks, schools and hospitals.”
The Census provides critical data that lawmakers, business owners, teachers, and many others use to provide daily services, products, and support for every community. Every year, billions of dollars in federal funding go to hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other resources based on Census data.
The results of the Census also determine the number of seats each state will have in the U.S. House of Representatives, and they are used to draw congressional and state legislative districts.
After the Census is complete, it is possible that Fontana will have surpassed San Bernardino as the most populous city in San Bernardino County.
For more information, visit fontana.org/Census-2020.
