It’s unfortunate, but undeniable: San Bernardino County, like numerous other counties throughout the state, is seeing a rapid increase in positive tests for COVID-19 — and worse, a significant expansion in hospitalizations due to the disease.
On July 1, San Bernardino County reported 753 new cases, the highest number of cases reported on a single day, and four deaths. By July 2, a total of 13,152 county residents had been infected and 265 persons had died, and officials were very worried that another major spike could take place during the July 4 weekend.
Hospitalizations continue to go up, with 393 COVID-19 positive patients in county hospitals on June 29, which is up from 376 on June 28. This rise in COVID-related hospital and ICU beds has seen a steady increase since June 17.
In response, Gov. Newsom announced new restrictions for all the counties on the state’s monitoring list, which includes San Bernardino County. These restrictions include the mandatory closure of all bars, as well as indoor operations for restaurants and indoor entertainment venues.
"It is apparent that too many people have let down their guard and ignored safety guidelines that have been promoted these past few months -- social distancing, face coverings, proper handwashing, and especially avoiding social gatherings," the county said in a news release. "Whether it’s been visiting their favorite bars and restaurants, or celebrating birthdays and graduations, we have felt compelled to get back together with friends and extended family, not seen in weeks or months."
“We get it. We, too, wish this pandemic were over. We all wish we could go back to our pre-coronavirus lives. But it’s just too soon to ease up on our efforts,” said Chairman Curt Hagman. “We made great progress since this virus struck our county, which led to us re-opening businesses through Stage 3 these past several weeks. But we must remain vigilant and make sure we can keep our businesses open.”
While the Board of Supervisors has worked to reopen businesses as much as possible, the data on the county's cases and hospitalizations is not helping the cause. San Bernardino County is on the state’s watch list for increases in infections — increases that have now led to further restrictions.
"We urgently need your help and cooperation," the county said. "Every resident -- young and old, men and women, in every community within our county -- needs to do their part. That means following simple, albeit mildly annoying guidelines. These guidelines are not arbitrary; they all have one simple purpose: to prevent the spread of the virus to the extent possible and allow us to avoid further restrictions."
This holiday weekend could be pivotal for San Bernardino County, Hagman said.
"It’s a traditional time for gathering in groups, having neighborhood block parties, joining with others to watch firework displays, inviting friends over for a barbecue or picnic -- all things that are a problem in this pandemic," the county said.
"So the unfortunate truth is that this year must be different. We’re still facing a serious disease that has already affected well over 12,000 people in the county, and killed more than 250 of our friends, families and neighbors. That’s why we’re urging all of you to do your part and take the steps necessary to keep this dreadful virus from spreading.
"Avoid gatherings with people outside of your household, wash your hands often, and when in public, use face coverings and keep your distance from others. Also, take the time to make an appointment for a test."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.