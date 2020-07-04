A small fire was extinguished in northeastern Fontana on July 3, and officials are warning residents about the dangers which can result from fireworks and hot weather.
At about 9:42 p.m., San Bernardino County firefighters responded to a vegetation fire in a residential area in the 17200 block of Dolphin Street.
Firefighters were able to make a direct attack on the flames and quickly extinguished the fire, keeping it to an eighth of an acre.
Authorities said the fire appeared to be caused by fireworks.
No structures were threatened and there were no reports of any injuries to firefighters.
Temperatures were expected to be in the 90s in Fontana throughout the Independence Day weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
