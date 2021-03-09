Omnitrans has been gathering public input about how to enhance safety at and around certain bus stops in the Inland Empire, including the Fontana Metrolink Station.
Feedback from a survey will inform proposals for additional safety projects, part of a Bus Stop Safety Improvement Plan funded by a grant from the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), Omnitrans said. Examples of projects that could be included in the plan include expansions of existing Omnitrans projects, such as installation of more bus stop lighting and emergency telephones, as well as new partnerships and programs.
The plan, which is expected to be completed this September, is being developed by KTUA, an experienced planning, design, and outreach consulting team, Omnitrans said.
Some bus riders have told Omnitrans about concerns they have about certain bus stops in San Bernardino, Bloomington, and Fontana, said Nicole Ramos, the director of marketing at Omnitrans.
"The four stops identified for virtual audit, including Fontana Metrolink, were those most identified by customers in our survey and focus groups as 'feeling unsafe.' The purpose of the audit is to allow customers to take a detailed look at each stop and weigh in on elements that would enhance safety, such as more lighting, shelters, etc.," Ramos said.
In recent years, incidents of crime have been reported in the area of the Metrolink Station, which is located at 16777 Orange Way in downtown Fontana.
The survey and information about the plan are available at www.omnitrans.org/safetyplan.
