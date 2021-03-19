One man from Fontana and two men from Rialto were taken into custody this week on child pornography charges, according to the Fontana Police Department.
Detectives from the Fontana P.D.'s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force conducted three separate search warrants and seized multiple electronic devices from each location.
• Geronimo Estrada, 26, was arrested on March 17 at his residence in the 15500 block of Spring Street in Fontana.
• Leonardo Martinez, 34, was arrested on March 16 at his home in the 3500 block of North Silver Berry Drive in Rialto.
• Luis Espinoza, 33, was arrested on March 18 at his residence in the 2000 block of San Bernardino Avenue in Rialto.
All three men were charged with possession and distribution of child pornography and were all booked at West Valley Detention Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.