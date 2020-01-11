One man died and another man was critically injured in a head-on collision in northern Fontana on Jan. 10, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred just before midnight, when a gray Mercedes C230 was traveling northbound in southbound lanes of Sierra Avenue between Baseline and San Jacinto avenues. The Mercedes struck a white Nissan Rogue that was traveling southbound.
Both drivers were transported to area hospitals.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced deceased. He is only being identified as a Fontana man, pending official release by the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The wrong-way driver of the Mercedes was reported to be in critical condition on Jan. 11, police said. He was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.
Fontana P.D.'s Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Sierra was closed until approximately 4 a.m.
