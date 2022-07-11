One person died and four other people were injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on July 8, according to the Fontana Police Department.
At 4:33 p.m., officers responded to the accident at Juniper Avenue and South Highland Avenue in the northern area of the city.
A silver Honda Accord, with three occupants, was making a westbound turn onto South Highland from Juniper. A black GMC pickup, with two occupants, was traveling eastbound on South Highland when the collision occurred.
The back passenger in the Honda was unresponsive and was pronounced deceased on scene.
The two other passengers in the Honda as well as the two passengers in the GMC were all transported to local hospitals with injuries, said Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.