One person died and another person was injured in a fiery, head-on collision at the end of an alleged street race between two Lexus vehicles which started in Fontana and ended in Jurupa Valley on July 2, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
At about 10:19 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station responded to the report of a major-injury traffic collision involving two vehicles on Sierra Avenue north of Karen Lane in Jurupa Valley, just south of the Riverside County line.
Deputies arrived on scene to find Cal Fire and Fontana Fire Department personnel battling fires which engulfed both vehicles.
After the fires were extinguished, the driver of a 2001 Lexus was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The driver of a 2017 Chevy Silverado was extricated and transported to a local hospital for treatment of burns and injuries sustained in the collision.
The investigation revealed the 2001 Lexus was involved in a street race with a 2019 Lexus, southbound on Sierra from Fontana. Witnesses saw the 2001 Lexus lose control on Sierra while navigating a curve at a high rate of speed. The 2001 Lexus crossed into oncoming traffic and collided head-on with the Chevy Silverado, trapping both drivers and causing both vehicles to burst into flames.
The driver of the 2019 Lexus remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was later booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter.
The identity of the deceased will not be released, pending further investigation and notification to the next of kin.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Deputy Kenneth Shinn of the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station at (951) 955-2600 or the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department at (951) 776-1099.
