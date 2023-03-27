One person died and another person was hospitalized in a solo vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on March 26, according to the Fontana Police Department.
The incident occurred at about 10:14 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Ilex Street in the far western area of the city.
A driver was heading east in a silver Ford Focus on Foothill in the No. 2 lane, but for an unknown reason, it appeared that the driver lost control of the car and struck the raised center median several times, causing the car to rotate perpendicular to the roadway and become airborne over the center median. The Focus collided with two palm trees and large rocks in the center median and came to rest on the passenger side.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The passenger was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Fontana P.D. was investigating the collision.
