One person died and another person was injured in a two-vehicle traffic collision in Fontana on Jan. 30, authorities said.
The incident occurred at 1:14 p.m. in the 11160 block of Mulberry Avenue in the southwestern area of the city.
The Fontana Police Department gave this account of the collision:
A driver parked his tractor and trailer on the west side of Mulberry and then made an illegal U-turn across lanes of traffic and tried to go northbound on Mulberry.
A Honda Civic was traveling southbound and went under the rear of the trailer. The 21-year-old driver was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
A 21-year-old passenger was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was identified as Ulises Gonzalez, a Fontana resident, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division.
The driver of the tractor and trailer was cooperative with police and alcohol/drugs were not suspected, said Fontana Public Information Officer Jason Delair.
The Fontana P.D. was investigating the incident.
